DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann adjusts sales and earnings forecast
2019. július 10., szerda, 20:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Beelen, 10 July 2019
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has today cautiously reassessed its revenue and earnings expectations for the 2019 financial year. Repeated postponements of orders with significant volumes led to a disappointing order intake of around EUR 85 million in the first half of the year. Against this backdrop, revenues of EUR 240 to 260 million are now expected for the current fiscal year. Adjusted EBIT is forecast at up to EUR 22 million, but may be reduced to EUR 16 million depending on further market developments.
The main reasons for this development are the decline in vehicle sales and the resulting uncertainty in the automotive industry, which is reflected in a considerable reluctance to invest and cost discipline by manufacturers and suppliers. Aumann expects these factors to continue beyond the current fiscal year, but considers the medium-term trend in e-mobility to be unbroken.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|839589
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
839589 10-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]