Beelen, 10 July 2019


Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has today cautiously reassessed its revenue and earnings expectations for the 2019 financial year. Repeated postponements of orders with significant volumes led to a disappointing order intake of around EUR 85 million in the first half of the year. Against this backdrop, revenues of EUR 240 to 260 million are now expected for the current fiscal year. Adjusted EBIT is forecast at up to EUR 22 million, but may be reduced to EUR 16 million depending on further market developments.

 


The main reasons for this development are the decline in vehicle sales and the resulting uncertainty in the automotive industry, which is reflected in a considerable reluctance to invest and cost discipline by manufacturers and suppliers. Aumann expects these factors to continue beyond the current fiscal year, but considers the medium-term trend in e-mobility to be unbroken.









