MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


11.07.2019


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019
German: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2019/
English: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2019/














Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
