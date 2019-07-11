DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019

German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html





