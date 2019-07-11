DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. július 11., csütörtök, 10:37





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


11.07.2019 / 10:37


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019
German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html














11.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Freisinger Strasse 5

85716 Unterschleissheim

Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




839857  11.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839857&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum