Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

The volume of share purchases by the CEO (before Non-Exec. Chairman) was inadvertently entered as the number of shares. In this correction, the volume is stated in euros.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc


b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.55 EUR 155000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.55 EUR 155000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc

Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh

SW18 3SX London

United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/





 
