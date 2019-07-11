DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Temporary appointment of the chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Günter Blaschke as chairman of the Management Board and assumption of the chairmanship of the Management Board as of 1 January 2020 by the member of the Management Board Dr. Ralf Koeppe

WashTec AG: Temporary appointment of the chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Günter Blaschke as chairman of the Management Board and assumption of the chairmanship of the Management Board as of 1 January 2020 by the member of the Management Board Dr. Ralf Koeppe


Augsburg, July 11, 2019: The Supervisory Board has resolved on July 11, 2019, the expansion of the company"s Management Board and established the position of chairman or spokesman of the Management Board (CEO). Dr. Günter Blaschke, member and chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, was appointed for the period from 15 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 in accordance with Section 105 (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) as a member and chairman of the Management Board. The focus of his activities will be the implementation of the previously announced performance program.



 



In addition, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Dr. Ralf Koeppe, member of the Management Board, as chairman of the Management Board effective as of January 1, 2020. Dr. Koeppe is Chief Technical Officer (CTO) since 1 July 2019 and will continue to hold this position in the future. During the transition phase, he will focus on the company"s technological leadership.



 



Ulrich Bellgardt has been elected as the new chairman of the Supervisory Board for the term of Dr. Blaschke"s appointment as CEO, with Dr. Alexander Selent as his deputy.






