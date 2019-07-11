







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

VAP Leipzig GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Herr

First name:

Gregor

Last name(s):

Gerlach

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VAPIANO SE





b) LEI

5299005M0WDVEEVBOR15



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0WMNK9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.66 EUR





1698000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.6600 EUR





1698000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



