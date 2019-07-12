DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: euromicron AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





12.07.2019 / 10:32





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



euromicron AG



Zum Laurenburger Hof 76



60594 Frankfurt/Main



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

12 Jul 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

7.894.037







12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

