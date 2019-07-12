DGAP-NVR: euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. július 12., péntek, 10:32





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: euromicron AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


euromicron AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


12.07.2019 / 10:32


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


euromicron AG

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Jul 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

7.894.037














12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: euromicron AG

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.euromicron.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




840485  12.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840485&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum