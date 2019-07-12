DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Investment Plan for Europe - Additional EUR 800 million for SMEs as EIF and ProCredit double support for innovative companies
2019. július 12., péntek, 12:14
DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract
Investment Plan for Europe - Additional EUR 800 million for SMEs as EIF and ProCredit double support for innovative companies
Frankfurt am Main, 12 July 2019 - The European Investment Fund (EIF) and ProCredit Group are providing an additional EUR 800 million to innovative small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), bringing a total of EUR 1.62 billion to companies in eleven countries.
The EIF-backed financing is now available through ProCredit banks in South Eastern and Eastern Europe and targets companies using new technologies and producing new products in one of the eleven countries where the facility is available (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine). To date, agreements with ProCredit have already supported around 2,000 innovative SMEs, predominantly in the sectors Manufacturing and Wholesale and Retail Trade, and many more will be financed in the coming years.
These agreements were signed under the European Commission"s InnovFin initiative, backed by the EU"s research and innovation programme Horizon 2020. The InnovFin initiative enables participating banks to provide loans to innovative companies with the support of a guarantee provided by the EIF. The agreements signed in EU Member State countries were made possible by the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). The EFSI is the central pillar of the European Commission"s Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the "Juncker Plan".
European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, said: "Two years after we announced EUR 820 million for SMEs in eleven countries, the European Investment Fund and ProCredit are doubling their financial support, meaning EUR 1.62 billion is now available in financing for small and medium sized companies across these countries. This continued and increased level of support from the EU will make a tangible difference to thousands of people with innovative business ideas in need of a financing, adding to the 2,000 SMEs that have already benefited from this scheme."
