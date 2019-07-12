Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 July 2019 until and including 11 July 2019, a number of 5,853 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

03.07.2019

44

227.6682

04.07.2019

45

227.9333

05.07.2019

1,316

225.7239

08.07.2019

549

226.2954

09.07.2019

683

226.5704

10.07.2019

3,083

225.3547

11.07.2019

133

223.6669



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 11 July 2019 amounts to 401,198 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 12 July 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management