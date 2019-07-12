DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Top line results from IMPALA study expected in August 2019
2019. július 12., péntek, 15:28
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study/AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE N 11 / 2019 of 07/12/2019
MOLOGEN AG: Top line results from IMPALA study expected in August 2019
Berlin, 12 July 2019 - The Executive Board of biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900 / SIN A2LQ90) ("the Company") today announced that preparations for the read-out of the pivotal phase III study IMPALA are in an advanced stage and thus the top line results are expected to become available in August 2019. The Company wishes to present and discuss these results with the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, now scheduled for end of August 2019.
Dr Baumann (CMO): "We await the top line results from IMPALA with excitement and high hopes for a positive outcome. This is of course a very important milestone for the Company. With lefitolimod we are pursuing further promising approaches beyond the IMPALA trial, for example in anti-cancer and anti-HIV combination studies. Furthermore, we are confident to be able to advance a molecule from the next-generation technology EnanDIM(R) into clinical development by end of 2019. We are convinced that this strategy will significantly drive the value of our Company."
In order to maximize the chances to be able to discuss the study data and further actions with the shareholders, the Annual General Meeting, originally planned for 22 August 2019, will now be held on 29 August 2019. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be published, in accordance with the legal requirements, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the Company"s website in due course.
MOLOGEN AG
The focus of the development work is on the product family of DNA-based TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound lefitolimod and the next-generation molecule family EnanDIM(R).
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and the data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have been published.
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|840743
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
840743 12.07.2019
