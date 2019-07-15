DGAP-AFR: curasan AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.07.2019 / 14:21


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


curasan AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019
German: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/














Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

