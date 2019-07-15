DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the second quarter. EBIT below prior year.
2019. július 15., hétfő, 17:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the second quarter. EBIT below prior year.
Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter, Dräger recorded a year-on-year growth in order intake of 2.9 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.1 percent). Net sales increased by 2.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 2.3 percent) to around EUR 634 million (Q2 2018: EUR 620.2 million). EBIT for the second quarter stood at around EUR -2 million, hence below the level of the prior year (Q2 2018: EUR 3.2 million). The lower earnings were caused by a weaker gross margin of around 42.6 percent (Q2 2018: 43.3 percent), as well as higher costs, particularly as a result of the investments in specific sales capabilities.
Order intake increased by 3.1 percent year on year in the first six months of 2019 (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.7 percent). All three regions recorded higher order intake year on year (net of currency effects). Demand increase was particularly strong in the Americas region. Group net sales increased by 10.3 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 10.8 percent) to around EUR 1,236 million (6 months 2018: EUR 1,115.8 million). Total EBIT stood at approximately EUR -12 million (6 months 2018: EUR -36.6 million).
On the basis of the development of the first six months, Dräger expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2019 to be at the higher end of the guidance of between 1.0 percent and 4.0 percent (net of currency effects). The expectation for the EBIT margin remains between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent.
Dräger will publish its full results for the first six months of the fiscal year on August 8, 2019.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com
Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com
Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com
Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company"s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company"s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|841441
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
841441 15-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
