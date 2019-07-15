DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures


Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued common shares in dematerialized form with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR per share of Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; WKN: A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 8 July 2019 until and including 12 July 2019 stabilisation measures as further specified below:











































































































































































































































































































  Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) UTC (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
  08.07.2019 15:35:52 P 25,000 4.3000 EUR XETA
Total of day 08.07.2019     25,000 4.3000 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  09.07.2019 15:35:56 P 25,000 4.1900 EUR XETA
Total of day 09.07.2019     25,000 4.1900 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  10.07.2019 12:14:58 P 1,018 4.2500 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 12:14:58 P 678 4.3750 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 12:14:58 P 2,516 4.3000 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 12:14:58 P 788 4.2900 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 12:16:36 P 3,001 4.2900 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 12:16:36 P 1,999 4.3000 EUR XETA
  10.07.2019 15:35:32 P 5,000 4.1500 EUR XETA
Total of day 10.07.2019     15,000 4.2475 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  11.07.2019 07:29:09 P 1,000 4.2800 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 09:18:00 P 1,000 4.2800 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 11:04:52 P 387 4.2300 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 11:04:52 P 613 4.2500 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 13:55:05 P 900 4.2500 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 13:55:05 P 100 4.2400 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 14:07:41 P 1,000 4.1500 EUR XETA
  11.07.2019 15:35:33 P 5,000 4.1500 EUR XETA
Total of day 11.07.2019     10,000 4.1951 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  12.07.2019 09:07:02 P 1,000 4.2500 EUR XETA
  12.07.2019 15:35:34 P 5,000 4.1400 EUR XETA
Total of day 12.07.2019     6,000 4.1583 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
Total overall 08.07.2019 - 12.08.2019     81,000 4.2329 EUR  
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    













