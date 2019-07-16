DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. július 16., kedd, 08:20





Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.07.2019 / 08:20


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 24, 2019
German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584902/133f47efbdff82297bda01b6c1ced5b0/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_de.pdf
English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584904/0fd9ad0bda5154a5d61696a68aecb871/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_en.pdf














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

