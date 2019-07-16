DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019

German: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/index.jsp

English: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/index.jsp





