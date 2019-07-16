Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 24th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Overall volume of shares bought back (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)

July 08, 2019

16,150

279.1081

July 09, 2019

15,179

281.4375

July 10, 2019

16,800

279.1098

July 11, 2019

16,600

279.4526

July 12, 2019

17,610

276.8377

In total

82,339

279.1217



1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to

1,498,167

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to

6,588,046



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2019

adidas AG



The Executive Board