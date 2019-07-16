DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 24th Interim Announce

2019. július 16., kedd, 13:57





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback


adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 24th Interim Announce


16.07.2019 / 13:57


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2019



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 24th Interim Announcement



In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
























Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
July 08, 2019 16,150 279.1081
July 09, 2019 15,179 281.4375
July 10, 2019 16,800 279.1098
July 11, 2019 16,600 279.4526
July 12, 2019 17,610 276.8377
In total 82,339 279.1217

 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.







The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to 1,498,167
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to 6,588,046

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2019



adidas AG

The Executive Board















16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




841963  16.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841963&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum