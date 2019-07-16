DGAP-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG


PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


16.07.2019 / 14:29


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt/Main, Germany informed us on July 12, 2019 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from July 01, 2019 , as follows:



Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 3 of the WpHG (German Securities Trading Act):



1. Purpose of the acquisition (Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)



a) The acquisition was made for the account of special funds managed by us and serves to provide a positive contribution to performance.



b) After the reporting threshold had been reached on July 1, 2019, further shares were acquired. We currently hold a total of 9,243,061 shares for the account of our special funds; further acquisitions are not planned at present.



c) We do not intend to exert influence on the composition oft he Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of PNE AG, Cuxhaven.



d) We do not intend to achieve a material change in the current policy of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of PNE AG, Cuxhaven, as regards the capital structure, the ratio between equity and debt and the dividends.



2. Source oft he funds (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)



a) The voting rights were acquired for the account of the special funds managed by us, exclusively by means of debt.















Language: English
Company: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
