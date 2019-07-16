DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SFC Energy AG successfully completed capital increase





16.07.2019 / 15:07







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG - Corporate News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN EXCERPTS, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

SFC Energy AG successfully completed capital increase

- Existing shareholders subscribe for 1,428,392 new shares in the total amount of EUR 14,283,920.00

- Total gross proceeds of EUR 27 million

- Use of proceeds to accelerate organic growth, introduction of newly developed hydrogen fuel cell solutions and potential strategic acquisitions

Brunnthal/Munich, 16 July 2019 - SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578) successfully completed the increase of its share capital by EUR 2,700,000.00 to EUR 12,949,612.00, which was resolved on 26 June 2019, by partial use of its authorized capital against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders, after the end of the subscription period on 15 July 2019. The 2,700,000 newly issued shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 are entitled to carry full dividends rights from 1 January 2019 and were included in the existing stock exchange listing with ISIN DE0007568578 on 2 July 2019. 1,428,392 new shares were issued to existing shareholders who exercised their subscription rights. Existing shareholders therefore subscribed for approximately 52.9% of all new shares. In a private placement prior to the subscription offer, the remaining 1,271,608 new shares were issued to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. This pre-placement was already oversubscribed with regards to all new shares of SFC Energy. In order to ensure the allocation of the new shares to the existing shareholders, the new shares placed in the pre-placement were subject to claw-back to the extent not relating to waived subscription rights from three of SFC"s largest shareholders (HPE PRO Institutional Fund B.V., Havensight Capital Ltd. and Conduit Ventures IIA LP, which prior to the capital increase held 26.94%, 7.48% and 7.15%, respectively, and now hold 21.32%, 5.92% and 5.66%, respectively, of SFC Energy"s share capital) provided that the existing shareholders exercised their subscription rights. Taking into account the waiver of subscription rights by these three major shareholders and a fractional amount for which subscription rights were excluded, the subscription ratio was 95.4%.

SFC Energy, a leading international supplier of stationary and mobile hybrid power energy solutions based on the direct methanol fuel cell ("DMFC") technology, will thus receive gross proceeds of EUR 27 million. "We greatly appreciate the strong interest shown by our existing shareholders as well as new investors. The successful capital increase has not only expanded and internationalized our shareholder base but has also significantly increased our investment opportunities for further growth. SFC Energy intends to use the proceeds of the capital increase to accelerate organic growth in its current core vertical markets, to introduce newly developed hydrogen fuel cell solutions and to finance potential strategic acquisitions and investments," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

The capital increase was carried out by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft as Joint Global Coordinators and by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA as selling agent.

About SFC Energy AG



SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading supplier of stationary and mobile hybrid power generation plants. With over 40,000 fuel cells sold to date, SFC Energy is a leading manufacturer of methanol fuel cells. The company sells its numerous multi-award-winning products to the oil and gas industry, for security and industrial applications and in consumer markets. The company has its headquarters in Brunnthal, close to Munich in Germany, and operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed in the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (German Securities Identification Number (GSIN): 756857; ISIN: DE0007568578).



SFC Investor Relations



SFC Energy AG



Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7



D-85649 Brunnthal



Tel. +49 89 673 592-378



Email: ir@sfc.com



Web: www.sfc.com





CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com



Web: www.crossalliance.de

This publication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Securities are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities that are mentioned in this publication in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. This publication of inside information is not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this publication of inside information except on the basis of information in the prospectus issued by the company in connection with the offering of such shares. Copies of the prospectus are available free of charge from the issuer or on www.sfc.com.

This publication is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "relevant persons"). This publication is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this publication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This publication may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the terms "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of SFC Energy AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.