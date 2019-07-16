

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 21. Interim Report





16.07.2019 / 15:11





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 21. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 08.07.2019 through 12.07.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:



Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

08.07.2019

30.000

202,1771

09.07.2019

30.000

201,5505

10.07.2019

30.000

201,9171

11.07.2019

30.000

201,6541

12.07.2019

30.000

203,6597







1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 16.07.2019



Linde plc



























