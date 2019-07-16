DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, July 16, 2019


In the period from July 8th, 2019 to, and including, July 12th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 282,801 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)


08.07.2019  42,358    217.3409

09.07.2019  48,481    217.4361

10.07.2019  80,548    217.3448

11.07.2019  47,142    216.1516

12.07.2019  64,272    216.0639

 


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 12, 2019

amounts to 6,539,941.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com)
















