Munich, July 16, 2019

In the period from July 8th, 2019 to, and including, July 12th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 282,801 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)





08.07.2019 42,358 217.3409



09.07.2019 48,481 217.4361



10.07.2019 80,548 217.3448



11.07.2019 47,142 216.1516



12.07.2019 64,272 216.0639





The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back



program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 12, 2019



amounts to 6,539,941.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading



platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution



that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated



Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE



(www.allianz.com)