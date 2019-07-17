DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year
2019. július 16., kedd, 22:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year
Mettlach, 16 July 2019 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has revised its forecast for the 2019 financial year in the current half-yearly financial statements. Based on current business development, the company now expects a slight decline in consolidated revenue to between EUR 825 million and EUR 850 million (previous year: EUR 853.1 million) and in EBIT to between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 53.6 million). So far, an increase in revenues and earnings of 3 to 5 % each had been forecasted.
The reason for the correction is the unsatisfactory revenue development of -6.3 % in the first half of 2019. In the first six months of the current financial year, Villeroy & Boch AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 393.2 million. At EUR 15.5 million, EBIT was down EUR 3.5 million on the previous year.
Real estate project Luxembourg:
Note: The interim report on the first half of 2019 will be published as scheduled on 18 July 2019 and will contain additional information on business development in the two divisions.
Contact:
Sven Koepsel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0)6864 81-2715
Mail: koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49(0)6864 81-2714
Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|842249
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
842249 16-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
