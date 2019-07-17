DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results





Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year

Mettlach, 16 July 2019 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has revised its forecast for the 2019 financial year in the current half-yearly financial statements. Based on current business development, the company now expects a slight decline in consolidated revenue to between EUR 825 million and EUR 850 million (previous year: EUR 853.1 million) and in EBIT to between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 53.6 million). So far, an increase in revenues and earnings of 3 to 5 % each had been forecasted.

The reason for the correction is the unsatisfactory revenue development of -6.3 % in the first half of 2019. In the first six months of the current financial year, Villeroy & Boch AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 393.2 million. At EUR 15.5 million, EBIT was down EUR 3.5 million on the previous year.

Real estate project Luxembourg:



After Villeroy & Boch announced in February of this year that it was in exclusive negotiations with a property developer regarding the sale of a former plant property in Luxembourg, the preliminary agreements have been concluded and the contractual negotiations are now very likely to be completed in the second half of 2019. As previously, the Management Board expects the transaction to generate high eight-figure non-recurring income.

Note: The interim report on the first half of 2019 will be published as scheduled on 18 July 2019 and will contain additional information on business development in the two divisions.

