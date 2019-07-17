DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED PROFITABILITY IN Q2 2019.
2019. július 17., szerda, 00:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
London, UK, 16 July 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2 2019.
In Q2 2019 the Company expects operating profit of approximately US$216 million and underlying1 operating profit of approximately US$82 million. Operating profit includes approximately US$28 million of other operating income comprising a gain of approximately US$16 million on the transfer of assets to Apple and income of approximately US$12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts. Underlying1 operating profit includes other operating income of approximately US$12 million from specific non-recurring engineering contracts.
Operating profit and underlying operating profit were higher than anticipated mainly due to Q2 2019 revenue expected to be 1% over the high end of the guidance range communicated on 9 May 2019. In Q2 2019 the Company expects IFRS revenue of approximately US$482 million and underlying revenue of approximately US$336 million. The guidance communicated on 9 May 2019 was IFRS revenue range of US$438 million to US$478 million and underlying1 revenue range of US$293 million to US$333 million.
At 28 June 2019, the Company had US$1,141 million of cash and cash equivalents.
The Company will publish its results for the quarter ended 28 June 2019 on 30 July 2019.
1. Underlying measures of performance quoted in this announcement are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures will be presented in our Q2 2019 Interim Report.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
842247 17-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
