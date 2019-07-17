DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





17.07.2019 / 13:47





Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2019

German: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/?L=438

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2019

German: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/?L=438





