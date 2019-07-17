DGAP-AFR: Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2019
German: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/?L=438

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2019
German: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/?L=438














Language: English
Company: Greiffenberger AG

Eberlestraße 28

86157 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.greiffenberger.de





 
