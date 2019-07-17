DGAP-AFR: HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019
German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2019/HUGO_BOSS_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf
English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2019/HUGO_BOSS_First_Half_Year_Report_2019.pdf














Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
