HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019

German: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2019/HUGO_BOSS_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

English: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2019/HUGO_BOSS_First_Half_Year_Report_2019.pdf





