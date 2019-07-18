DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN is planning #WRIEZENER KARREE in Berlin-Friedrichshain with around 37,000 sqm of gross floor space
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN is planning #WRIEZENER KARREE in Berlin-Friedrichshain with around 37,000 sqm of gross floor space
- Planning has started for the trendy city district with approx. 37,000 sqm of gross floor space
- Construction is expected to start in 2020
- Trendy, well-connected location between Ostbahnhof station and Berghain
- Diverse usage concept as a cultural and event location up to the start of the project
"The urban development concept will create an urban city district directly adjacent to the Ostbahnhof station that will link the popular commercial and residential areas of Berlin-Mitte and Friedrichshain. Besides visitors to Berghain, the most internationally famous club in the city, innovative users such as technology companies can attain the new #WRZ for themselves and revitalise it even further", explains Jürgen Overath, COO of TLG IMMOBILIEN.
The development of the #WRZ is part of the strategy of TLG IMMOBILIEN which was adjusted in early 2019 and now focuses primarily on generating value within the portfolio of the company through strategic investments and development activities. Besides the #WRZ, TLG IMMOBILIEN is currently preparing other development projects such as on Alexanderplatz in Berlin and "Annenhöfe" and "NEO" - both projects in central Dresden.
CONTACT
ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 March 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 4.1 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 26.67. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|842759
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
842759 18.07.2019
