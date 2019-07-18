DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. posts strong second quarter and raises EBITDA forecast
2019. július 18., csütörtök, 08:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
ad pepper media International N.V. posts strong second quarter and raises EBITDA forecast
For the half-year period as a whole, ad pepper media can report gross sales of EUR 40,823k (H1 2018: EUR 37,717k), corresponding to year-on-year growth of 8.2 percent and revenue of EUR 10,790k, equivalent to growth of 10.5 percent (H1 2018: EUR 9,769k). At EUR 1,592k, first-half EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 602k).
Given the strong operating business performance and despite the traditionally weaker summer quarter now ahead, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. has raised the EBITDA forecast for the 2019 financial year to EUR 2,500k (previous guidance: EUR 2,000k).
The report on the first six months of 2019 will be published on August 22, 2019.
Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
*including securities measured at fair value
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|842975
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
842975 18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
