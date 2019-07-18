DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. posts strong second quarter and raises EBITDA forecast

ad pepper media International N.V. posts strong second quarter and raises EBITDA forecast


Nuremberg, Amsterdam, July 18, 2019

ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers, generated further strong growth in the second quarter. Gross sales at the Group rose by 7.8 percent to EUR 20,169k (Q2 2018: EUR 18,715k). Group revenue amounted to EUR 5,743k in the second quarter, equivalent to growth of 17.1 percent (Q2 2018: EUR 4,904k). Second-quarter EBITDA came to EUR 883k and more than trebled compared with the previous year"s period (Q2 2018: EUR 290k). The Group"s three operating segments, all of which specialize in performance marketing, benefited from the ongoing trend towards digitalization and reported disproportionate growth with advisory-related projects in particular. As a result, the segment EBITDA figures are consistently positive: ad pepper generated EUR 859k (Q2 2018: EUR 528k), Webgains EUR 388k (Q2 2018: EUR 118k), and ad agents EUR 158k (Q2 2018: EUR -3k).



For the half-year period as a whole, ad pepper media can report gross sales of EUR 40,823k (H1 2018: EUR 37,717k), corresponding to year-on-year growth of 8.2 percent and revenue of EUR 10,790k, equivalent to growth of 10.5 percent (H1 2018: EUR 9,769k). At EUR 1,592k, first-half EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 602k).



Given the strong operating business performance and despite the traditionally weaker summer quarter now ahead, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. has raised the EBITDA forecast for the 2019 financial year to EUR 2,500k (previous guidance: EUR 2,000k).



The report on the first six months of 2019 will be published on August 22, 2019.



Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
























































































  Q2 2019 Q2 2018 H1 2019 H1 2018
Gross sales 20,169 18,715 40,823 37,717
% growth 7.8   8.2  
Revenue 5,743 4,904 10,790 9,769
% growth 17.1   10.5  
of which ad pepper media 1,825 1,403 3,003 2,554
% growth 30.1   17.6  
of which ad agents 1,427 1,260 2,698 2,642
% growth 13.3   2.1  
of which Webgains 2,491 2,241 5,090 4,572
% growth 11.1   11.3  
EBITDA 883 290 1,592 602
of which ad pepper media 859 528 1,389 1,010
of which ad agents 158 -3 232 155
of which Webgains 388 118 805 169
of which admin -521 -352 -834 -733
Liquid funds*     20,386 20,759

 

*including securities measured at fair value




For further information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

Tel.: +49 (0) 911 929057-0

Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157

E-mail: ir@adpepper.com



 










Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
