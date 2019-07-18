DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, July 18, 2019



ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers, generated further strong growth in the second quarter. Gross sales at the Group rose by 7.8 percent to EUR 20,169k (Q2 2018: EUR 18,715k). Group revenue amounted to EUR 5,743k in the second quarter, equivalent to growth of 17.1 percent (Q2 2018: EUR 4,904k). Second-quarter EBITDA came to EUR 883k and more than trebled compared with the previous year"s period (Q2 2018: EUR 290k). The Group"s three operating segments, all of which specialize in performance marketing, benefited from the ongoing trend towards digitalization and reported disproportionate growth with advisory-related projects in particular. As a result, the segment EBITDA figures are consistently positive: ad pepper generated EUR 859k (Q2 2018: EUR 528k), Webgains EUR 388k (Q2 2018: EUR 118k), and ad agents EUR 158k (Q2 2018: EUR -3k).

For the half-year period as a whole, ad pepper media can report gross sales of EUR 40,823k (H1 2018: EUR 37,717k), corresponding to year-on-year growth of 8.2 percent and revenue of EUR 10,790k, equivalent to growth of 10.5 percent (H1 2018: EUR 9,769k). At EUR 1,592k, first-half EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (H1 2018: EUR 602k).

Given the strong operating business performance and despite the traditionally weaker summer quarter now ahead, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. has raised the EBITDA forecast for the 2019 financial year to EUR 2,500k (previous guidance: EUR 2,000k).

The report on the first six months of 2019 will be published on August 22, 2019.

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:



Q2 2019

Q2 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

Gross sales

20,169

18,715

40,823

37,717

% growth

7.8



8.2



Revenue

5,743

4,904

10,790

9,769

% growth

17.1



10.5



of which ad pepper media

1,825

1,403

3,003

2,554

% growth

30.1



17.6



of which ad agents

1,427

1,260

2,698

2,642

% growth

13.3



2.1



of which Webgains

2,491

2,241

5,090

4,572

% growth

11.1



11.3



EBITDA

883

290

1,592

602

of which ad pepper media

859

528

1,389

1,010

of which ad agents

158

-3

232

155

of which Webgains

388

118

805

169

of which admin

-521

-352

-834

-733

Liquid funds*





20,386

20,759



*including securities measured at fair value



