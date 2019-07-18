

Referring to the voting rights notification made on 24 June 2019 notifying the crossing of the 15% threshold of voting rights in SLM Solutions Group AG on 20 June 2019, the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of the person subject to the notification and the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights notification made on 24 June 2019.











2. Further voting rights in SLM Solutions Group AG may be acquired by share purchase or other means in the next 12 months.











4. lt is the intention, subject to the Company"s economic and strategic needs, to achieve a significant change in the capital structure of SLM Solutions Group AG, in particular as regards the ratio between its equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.





5. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel) have been used.





Very Kind Regards,





On behalf of ENA Investment Capital LLP



1. The prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded.

