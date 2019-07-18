DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





18.07.2019 / 14:44





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019

German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte

English: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports





18.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

