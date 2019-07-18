DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Transaction in own shares
2019. július 18., csütörtök, 16:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
ADLER Real Estate AG
Berlin
ISIN: DE0005008007
WKN: 500800
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin (the "Company"), has resolved today with the Supervisory Board"s consent to transfer a total amount of 980.000 treasury shares held by the Company to the seller as partial consideration for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio at a price per share of EUR 14.50. The total purchase price for the portfolio was EUR 20.6 million. The remainder will be paid in cash.
ADLER Real Estate AG
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 398 018 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 639 61 92 28
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|843505
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
843505 18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
