18-Jul-2019 / 16:59 CET/CEST





ADLER Real Estate AG

The Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin (the "Company"), has resolved today with the Supervisory Board"s consent to transfer a total amount of 980.000 treasury shares held by the Company to the seller as partial consideration for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio at a price per share of EUR 14.50. The total purchase price for the portfolio was EUR 20.6 million. The remainder will be paid in cash.





