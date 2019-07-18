DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Transaction in own shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares


ADLER Real Estate AG: Transaction in own shares


18-Jul-2019 / 16:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADLER Real Estate AG
Berlin
ISIN: DE0005008007
WKN: 500800

 


Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

The Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin (the "Company"), has resolved today with the Supervisory Board"s consent to transfer a total amount of 980.000 treasury shares held by the Company to the seller as partial consideration for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio at a price per share of EUR 14.50. The total purchase price for the portfolio was EUR 20.6 million. The remainder will be paid in cash.

 

ADLER Real Estate AG

The Management Board







Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

