Munich Re generates a high result in Q2 2019



Although work on the Munich Re Half-Year Financial Report is still ongoing, it is expected that there will be a consolidated result in the order of approximately EUR1bn for the second quarter. This is mainly attributable to low major-loss expenditure and high reserve releases for basic losses in reinsurance from prior years. Due to the usual uncertainty concerning developments in major losses and the capital markets during the rest of the year, the target for the 2019 consolidated result remains unchanged at EUR2.5bn.

 










