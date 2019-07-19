DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
2019. július 19., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio
Comunicato stampa del 19 luglio 2019
Rapporto intermedio di BB Biotech AG al 30 giugno 2019
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2019, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo per il 1 semestre 2019.
Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta nella chiusura intermedia al 30 giugno 2019 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 554 milioni (a fronte di una perdita di CHF 70 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). In una società di partecipazione, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.
Il rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2019 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
Disclaimer
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|842989
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
842989 19.07.2019 CET/CEST
