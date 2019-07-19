DGAP-News: Wirecard and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
Wirecard to process credit card and international debit card payments at point-of-sale throughout Germany
Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and the ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD Groups have signed an MOU and plan to work together in the area of cashless payments.
Within the scope of the partnership, Wirecard will process all credit card and international debit card payments at all ALDI stores in Germany. The possibility of expanding the cooperation is also being considered.
"Wirecard and ALDI share a common vision of making lasting improvements to the customer experience. In the retail sector, optimal payment processes, which we can enable, play a key role in this. We are therefore very pleased to be working with ALDI and developing our partnership in the future," said Christian Reindl, EVP Retail & Consumer Goods at Wirecard.
"We always aim to offer our customers the easiest and fastest service - and that includes the payment process," said Sebastian Jockel, Deputy Head of Financial Management at ALDI Nord.
"With Wirecard, we have found a reliable partner to facilitate smooth payments for our customers," explained Guido Niechcial, Corporate Finance & Administration Director at ALDI SÜD.
