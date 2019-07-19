DGAP-News: Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues growth and success path - acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems
2019. július 19., péntek, 07:30
DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues growth and success path - acquisition of Ruukki Building Systems
Munich/Darmstadt, July 19, 2019 - Donges Group, a 100% owned portfolio company of the Munich-based investor Mutares (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed an agreement to acquire the complete business operations of Ruukki Building Systems Oy, the Building Systems division of the Finnish Ruukki Construction, a subsidiary of SSAB Group. Closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of relevant competition authorities and expected in Q4/2019-Q1/2020. Details about the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Ruukki Building Systems, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is one of the leading suppliers of building system solutions in Northern and Eastern Europe. The company is a project business specializing in the design, manufacture and installation of building frame, envelope and bridge structures out of steel. Ruukki Building Systems operates four production sites in Finland, Poland and Lithuania. The company offers heavy steel structures and bridges as well as other types of steel and concrete frame structures to its customers. For 2019, the business expects sales of around EUR 130 million with a significant profitability. It employs some 500 people.
Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares: "This acquisition marks the seventh transaction and third add-on acquisition for Mutares in 2019. For Donges Group, this is the next milestone in positioning itself as the leading independent European construction supplier for building, bridge, and envelope solutions. We are proud to be able to acquire Ruukki Building Systems - an established player in the Northern and Eastern European markets that perfectly supports the ambitious growth and profitability strategy of our portfolio company Donges Group."
