Maintal, July 19, 2019 - Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group, will leave the Management Board by mutual agreement by July 31, 2019. Dr. Michael Schneider will take over the duties of Chairman of the Management Board ad interim additionally to his function as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has today approved the changes mentioned above. The Supervisory Board is initiating the process to find a definitive solution to fill the position as Chairman of the Management Board.




