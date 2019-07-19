DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: CEO Mr. Bernd Kleinhens will leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE with effect as of the end of 31 July 2019
2019. július 19., péntek, 10:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Maintal, July 19, 2019 - Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group, will leave the Management Board by mutual agreement by July 31, 2019. Dr. Michael Schneider will take over the duties of Chairman of the Management Board ad interim additionally to his function as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has today approved the changes mentioned above. The Supervisory Board is initiating the process to find a definitive solution to fill the position as Chairman of the Management Board.
Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6181 6102 741
|Fax:
|+49 6181 6102 7641
|E-mail:
|ir@normagroup.com
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8BV3
|WKN:
|A1H8BV
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|843871
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
843871 19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
