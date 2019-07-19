DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





NORMA Group SE: CEO Mr. Bernd Kleinhens will leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE with effect as of the end of 31 July 2019





19-Jul-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Maintal, July 19, 2019 - Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group, will leave the Management Board by mutual agreement by July 31, 2019. Dr. Michael Schneider will take over the duties of Chairman of the Management Board ad interim additionally to his function as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has today approved the changes mentioned above. The Supervisory Board is initiating the process to find a definitive solution to fill the position as Chairman of the Management Board.









Contact:



Andreas Trösch



Vice President Investor Relations



E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com



Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741





19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

