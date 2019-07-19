DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office at the end of the next Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019 and reappointment of the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Frankfurt/Main, July 19, 2019 - The Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG, Evelyne Freitag, informed the company today and announced in a letter to shareholders that she would be resigning her Supervisory Board mandate, which was transferred to her for five years (until 2021) at the Annual General Meeting on July 28, 2016, prematurely with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019. The Letter to Shareholders is available on the company"s website at https://www.euromicron.de/en/news/letter-to-shareholders-2019. It will be attached to the notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on August 29, 2019, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) of July 23, 2019.
The acquisition of Funkwerk AG as a new anchor and backstop investor and the associated capital increase not only provided sufficient funds for necessary future investments, but also new market opportunities due to the valuable technical and strategic complementarity of the new shareholder, Freitag explained her decision: "In order to create the opportunity to staff the Supervisory Board in line with the new ownership structure in this promising starting situation," she advised the new strategic anchor investor "to take on the appropriate role on the Supervisory Board."
Dr. Michael Radke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Funkwerk AG and CEO of the Hörmann Group, has expressed his willingness to assume responsibility in the control committee and to stand for election. The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019, that the following candidates be elected as members of the Supervisory Board:
___________________________________________________________________
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|euromicron AG
|Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
|60594 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 631583-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 631583-17
|E-mail:
|info@euromicron.de
|Internet:
|www.euromicron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0300
|WKN:
|A1K030
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|844059
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
844059 19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
