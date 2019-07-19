

Frankfurt/Main, July 19, 2019 - The Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG, Evelyne Freitag, informed the company today and announced in a letter to shareholders that she would be resigning her Supervisory Board mandate, which was transferred to her for five years (until 2021) at the Annual General Meeting on July 28, 2016, prematurely with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019. The Letter to Shareholders is available on the company"s website at





The acquisition of Funkwerk AG as a new anchor and backstop investor and the associated capital increase not only provided sufficient funds for necessary future investments, but also new market opportunities due to the valuable technical and strategic complementarity of the new shareholder, Freitag explained her decision: "In order to create the opportunity to staff the Supervisory Board in line with the new ownership structure in this promising starting situation," she advised the new strategic anchor investor "to take on the appropriate role on the Supervisory Board."





Dr. Michael Radke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Funkwerk AG and CEO of the Hörmann Group, has expressed his willingness to assume responsibility in the control committee and to stand for election. The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019, that the following candidates be elected as members of the Supervisory Board:

Dr. Michael Radke, Dipl. Ing. Mechanical Engineering, CEO and Managing Director of Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Kirchseeon, Germany



Dr. Wolfram Römhild, Business Economist, Managing Director of GoetzPartners Unternehmensberatung, Munich, Germany



Dr. Martina Sanfleber, Doctorate in Business Administration; full-time member of the Supervisory Board of RWE/innogy Group, Meerbusch, Germany

