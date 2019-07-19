DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Guidance FY 2019 for Sales and EBIT-Margin specified

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Guidance FY 2019 for Sales and EBIT-Margin specified


19-Jul-2019 / 16:27 CET/CEST


Asslar, 19. July 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved sales of EUR 157.4 million in the second quarter 2019. EBIT reached EUR 14.7 million. In particular, EBIT was significantly lower compared to the previous year amounting to EUR 20.3 million. EBIT margin amounted to 9.3% in the second quarter. A less favorable product and customer mix and continuing investments in further growth and profitability are burdening the result. Additionally, negative effects came from currency conversions in the second quarter. The significant increase of CAPEX will have further negative impact on the EBIT margin in the second half of the year. Order intake amounted to EUR 144.9 million in the second quarter. Improving dynamics in the customer markets are still anticipated for the second half of the year. The guidance for 2019 as a whole will be specified to sales of EUR 640 to 660 million with an EBIT margin of 11% to 14%.



Pfeiffer Vacuum will publish its detailed financial results for the first half year 2019 on August 6 in accordance with its Financial Calendar.



