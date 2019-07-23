DGAP-PVR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG


ADLER Real Estate AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


22.07.2019 / 16:12


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19 Jul 2019 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 2.26 % 71063622
Previous publication 3.02 % /

5. Details









absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1603232
2.26 % %














Language: English
ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com





 
