DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



 



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued common shares in dematerialized form with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR per share of Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; WKN: A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 15 July 2019 until and including 19 July 2019 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































  Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) UTC (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
  15.07.2019 7:17:15 P 100 4.2400 EUR XETA
  15.07.2019 7:17:15 P 2,900 4.2500 EUR XETA
  15.07.2019 13:24:20 P 1,000 4.1000 EUR XETA
  15.07.2019 15:35:57 P 5,000 4.1000 EUR XETA
Total of day 15.07.2019     9,000 4.1499 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
               
  16.07.2019 7:23:38 P 220 4.1000 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 7:23:38 P 780 4.1800 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 14:12:55 P 1,000 4.2000 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 14:12:55 P 3,519 4.2400 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 14:12:55 P 481 4.2200 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 14:56:49 P 448 4.1000 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 15:10:38 P 552 4.1000 EUR XETA
  16.07.2019 15:35:58 P 5,000 4.0800 EUR XETA
Total of day 16.07.2019     12,000 4.1511 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  17.07.2019 7:23:17 P 1,000 4.1000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 12:11:43 P 3 4.1800 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 12:11:43 P 1,200 4.1500 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 12:11:43 P 937 4.1200 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 12:11:43 P 860 4.1195 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 12:12:12 P 997 4.1000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:28:38 P 3 4.1000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:28:38 P 10,000 4.0000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:45:18 P 1,000 4.0995 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:46:21 P 483 4.2000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:46:21 P 45 4.1000 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 13:46:21 P 472 4.1995 EUR XETA
  17.07.2019 15:35:40 P 5,000 4.1000 EUR XETA
Total of day 17.07.2019     22,000 4.0632 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  18.07.2019 8:51:00 P 708 4.0495 EUR XETA
  18.07.2019 8:51:00 P 292 4.0500 EUR XETA
  18.07.2019 8:51:26 P 2,733 4.0500 EUR XETA
  18.07.2019 8:51:26 P 267 4.0495 EUR XETA
  18.07.2019 15:35:55 P 5,000 3.9000 EUR XETA
Total of day 18.07.2019     9,000 3.9666 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
  19.07.2019 7:07:54 P 5,000 4.0000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 8:57:13 P 1,000 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 8:57:13 P 667 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 8:57:13 P 667 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 9:06:05 P 5,000 4.0000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 9:33:07 P 2,088 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 9:33:07 P 311 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 9:33:51 P 267 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:35:27 P 5,000 3.8500 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:36:43 P 551 4.0000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:36:43 P 2,631 3.9060 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:36:43 P 3,818 3.9055 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:55:45 P 1,449 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:57:01 P 2,500 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 12:57:01 P 1,051 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 13:01:26 P 5,000 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 13:59:14 P 17 4.0000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 13:59:14 P 2,383 3.9990 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 13:59:14 P 900 3.9995 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 14:33:40 P 5,000 3.8500 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:07:32 P 170 3.9970 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:07:32 P 2,000 3.9000 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:07:32 P 800 3.8950 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:07:32 P 2,030 3.8945 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:35:55 P 10,000 3.9900 EUR XETA
  19.07.2019 15:35:55 P 5,000 3.9900 EUR XETA
Total of day 19.07.2019     65,300 3.9348 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
               
Total overall 15.07.2019 - 19.07.2019     117,300 3,9999 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    













