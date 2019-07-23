

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures







Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued common shares in dematerialized form with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR per share of Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; WKN: A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 15 July 2019 until and including 19 July 2019 stabilisation measures as further specified below:





Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Trade time (ISO 8601) UTC (hh:mm:ss,f)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price (0.00000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)



15.07.2019

7:17:15

P

100

4.2400

EUR

XETA



15.07.2019

7:17:15

P

2,900

4.2500

EUR

XETA



15.07.2019

13:24:20

P

1,000

4.1000

EUR

XETA



15.07.2019

15:35:57

P

5,000

4.1000

EUR

XETA

Total of day

15.07.2019





9,000

4.1499

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]







































16.07.2019

7:23:38

P

220

4.1000

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

7:23:38

P

780

4.1800

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

14:12:55

P

1,000

4.2000

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

14:12:55

P

3,519

4.2400

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

14:12:55

P

481

4.2200

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

14:56:49

P

448

4.1000

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

15:10:38

P

552

4.1000

EUR

XETA



16.07.2019

15:35:58

P

5,000

4.0800

EUR

XETA

Total of day

16.07.2019





12,000

4.1511

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]























17.07.2019

7:23:17

P

1,000

4.1000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

12:11:43

P

3

4.1800

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

12:11:43

P

1,200

4.1500

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

12:11:43

P

937

4.1200

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

12:11:43

P

860

4.1195

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

12:12:12

P

997

4.1000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:28:38

P

3

4.1000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:28:38

P

10,000

4.0000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:45:18

P

1,000

4.0995

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:46:21

P

483

4.2000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:46:21

P

45

4.1000

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

13:46:21

P

472

4.1995

EUR

XETA



17.07.2019

15:35:40

P

5,000

4.1000

EUR

XETA

Total of day

17.07.2019





22,000

4.0632

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]























18.07.2019

8:51:00

P

708

4.0495

EUR

XETA



18.07.2019

8:51:00

P

292

4.0500

EUR

XETA



18.07.2019

8:51:26

P

2,733

4.0500

EUR

XETA



18.07.2019

8:51:26

P

267

4.0495

EUR

XETA



18.07.2019

15:35:55

P

5,000

3.9000

EUR

XETA

Total of day

18.07.2019





9,000

3.9666

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]























19.07.2019

7:07:54

P

5,000

4.0000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

8:57:13

P

1,000

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

8:57:13

P

667

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

8:57:13

P

667

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

9:06:05

P

5,000

4.0000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

9:33:07

P

2,088

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

9:33:07

P

311

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

9:33:51

P

267

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:35:27

P

5,000

3.8500

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:36:43

P

551

4.0000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:36:43

P

2,631

3.9060

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:36:43

P

3,818

3.9055

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:55:45

P

1,449

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:57:01

P

2,500

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

12:57:01

P

1,051

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

13:01:26

P

5,000

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

13:59:14

P

17

4.0000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

13:59:14

P

2,383

3.9990

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

13:59:14

P

900

3.9995

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

14:33:40

P

5,000

3.8500

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:07:32

P

170

3.9970

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:07:32

P

2,000

3.9000

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:07:32

P

800

3.8950

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:07:32

P

2,030

3.8945

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:35:55

P

10,000

3.9900

EUR

XETA



19.07.2019

15:35:55

P

5,000

3.9900

EUR

XETA

Total of day

19.07.2019





65,300

3.9348

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]





















Total overall

15.07.2019 - 19.07.2019





117,300

3,9999

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]































