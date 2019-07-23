DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.07.2019 / 08:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019
German: https://www.quartalsbericht-2019-q2.bayer.de
English: https://www.quarterly-report-2019-q2.bayer.com














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
