DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS sells minority interest to majority shareholder for EUR 27.5 million
2019. július 23., kedd, 18:34
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Successful project closure:
INDUS sells minority interest to majority shareholder for EUR 27.5 million
As an SME holding company, INDUS pursues a long-term portfolio strategy under the motto "Buy, hold & develop". The strategy is based on majority investments or complete takeovers of the portfolio companies from the Group"s current target segments Construction /Infrastructure, Automotive Technology, Engineering, Medical Engineering/Life Science and Metals Technology. In the context of PARKOUR, the Group"s latest strategy update, INDUS plans to increasingly make investments also in younger companies. This also includes potential minority interests, as in the present case.
In the IFRS consolidated financial statements of INDUS-Holding AG for the 2019 fiscal year, this transaction will result in other operating income of around EUR 16.5 million, which will lead to a corresponding contribution to EBIT in the Automotive Technology segment. The transaction will provide the INDUS Group with cash in the amount of EUR 27.5 million. "The high cash flow from the transaction will give us additional headroom for acquisitions, which we intend to use with a view to the industries of the future defined as part of our strategy program," Schmidt added.
The success of the minority interest in question shows that there are areas in the automotive sector for which developments pay off. By contrast, series production suppliers are facing increasing problems. This is indicated by the continuing decline in call-off figures and profit warnings from major manufacturers.
Construction/Infrastructure and Engineering remain the strongest segments of the INDUS Group. With its broad portfolio and its focus on innovation and operational excellence within the framework of the PARKOUR strategy, INDUS considers itself well prepared for the future.
About INDUS Holding AG:
