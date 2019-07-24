DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Sale of a minority interest to majority shareholder makes significant contribution to earnings

INDUS Holding AG: Sale of a minority interest to majority shareholder makes significant contribution to earnings


23-Jul-2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST


Bergisch Gladbach, 23 July 2019 - On 23 July 2019, a member company of INDUS Holding AG from the Automotive Technology segment signed a basic agreement about the sale of its 49% minority interest to the long-standing majority shareholder. The basic agreement is still subject to the final form of the purchase agreement and the approval of the buyer"s Group Management Board.



The transaction is to be executed in the course of the third quarter of 2019. The INDUS Group will generate cash in the amount of approx. EUR 27.5 million from the transaction and sale of the investment accounted for using the equity method. The contribution to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the Automotive Technology segment will total approx. EUR 16.5 million. EBIT are composed as shown on page 10 of the Q1 2019 Interim Report of INDUS Holding AG. The contribution to earnings after taxes amounts to approx. EUR 16.2 million.

 


Contact:

Julia Pschribülla

Investor Relations

Phone +49 2204 4000 66

E-Mail pschribuella@indus.de







Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 845531





 
