DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Sale of a minority interest to majority shareholder makes significant contribution to earnings
2019. július 23., kedd, 18:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Key words: Disposal, Investment
Sale of a minority interest to majority shareholder makes significant contribution to earnings
The transaction is to be executed in the course of the third quarter of 2019. The INDUS Group will generate cash in the amount of approx. EUR 27.5 million from the transaction and sale of the investment accounted for using the equity method. The contribution to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the Automotive Technology segment will total approx. EUR 16.5 million. EBIT are composed as shown on page 10 of the Q1 2019 Interim Report of INDUS Holding AG. The contribution to earnings after taxes amounts to approx. EUR 16.2 million.
Contact:
Julia Pschribülla
Investor Relations
Phone +49 2204 4000 66
E-Mail pschribuella@indus.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|845531
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
845531 23-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]