DGAP-AFR: VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


24.07.2019 / 13:45


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019
German: https://veh.de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte














Language: English
Company: VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG

Am Hardtwald 7

76275 Ettlingen

Germany
Internet: www.valora.de





 
