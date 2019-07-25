

Constantin Medien AG: Aktionäre beschließen Umfirmierung in Sport1 Medien AG





Constantin Medien: Aktionäre beschließen Umfirmierung in Sport1 Medien AG







Hauptversammlung folgt Vorschlägen von Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat mit großer Mehrheit



Neuer Name spiegelt die Konzentration auf den Sport als Konzernstrategie wider



Ismaning, 24. Juli 2019 - Mit einer Präsenz von 82,74 Prozent des Grundkapitals haben die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der Constantin Medien AG (ISIN: DE0009147207, WKN: 914720) auf der heutigen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung mit klaren Mehrheiten den Vorschlägen der Verwaltung zugestimmt. Demnach wurde den Mitgliedern von Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 mit jeweils 96,75 Prozent der Stimmrechte die Entlastung erteilt. Ebenso beschlossen die Anteilseigner mit 99,81 Prozent der Stimmrechte die von Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft vorgeschlagene Umfirmierung in Sport1 Medien AG. Sie wird vom 1. Januar 2020 an wirksam und spiegelt die Fokussierung auf den Sport als Konzernstrategie wider. Mit der Umfirmierung einher geht eine Änderung des Unternehmensgegenstandes, die den verstärkten Aktivitäten der Gesellschaft im digitalen Bereich Rechnung trägt. Auch dieser stimmten die Aktionäre mit großer Mehrheit von 99,81 Prozent zu.







Neben diversen Vorratsbeschlüssen zur Kapitalausstattung der Gesellschaft standen einige Bestätigungen von vorangegangenen Hauptversammlungsbeschlüssen auf der Tagesordnung. Mit deren Annahme schufen die Aktionäre Rechtssicherheit für die Gesellschaft.







"Wenn wir auf das vergangene Jahr schauen und es im Zusammenhang mit unserer Unternehmensgeschichte bewerten, so markiert 2018 für uns einen wichtigen Einschnitt. Wir konnten erstmals seit Jahren wieder in unser Geschäft investieren", erklärte Olaf G. Schröder, Vorstandsvorsitzender des Constantin Medien-Konzerns. "Jetzt bildet unser Konzern eine im deutschsprachigen Raum beispiellose Content-Verwertungskette ab, von der Event-Organisation und -Produktion vor Ort, über die Medialisierung mit Live-, Highlight- und News-Berichterstattung im Free- und Pay-TV sowie auf unseren digitalen Plattformen und Social-Media-Kanälen bis hin zur Beratung und Vermarktung on-ground und crossmedial. Unsere in Deutschland führende 360 -Plattform SPORT1 hat eine sehr hohe Markenbekanntheit erlangt. Auch weil wir neben unseren etablierten Kernsportarten mit einem Thema wie eSports neue, junge Zielgruppen auf allen Distributionskanälen ansprechen. Unsere Leidenschaft für den Sport steht im Mittelpunkt unseres Denkens und Handelns. Das wollen wir mit dem neuen Namen Sport1 Medien AG ausdrücken."





Kontakt:



Kontakt PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de





NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH, Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß, Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63, E-Mail: constantinmedien@newmark.de





Kontakt IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.de





