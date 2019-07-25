DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG
In addition to various stock-taking resolutions on the Company"s capitalization, the agenda included several confirmations of previous resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. By adopting them, the shareholders created legal certainty for the Company.
"If we look back at the past year and evaluate it in the context of our corporate history, 2018 marks an important turning point for us. For the first time in years, we were able to invest in our business," explained Olaf G. Schroeder, CEO of the Constantin Medien Group. "Our Group now represents a content exploitation chain unparalleled in the German-speaking region, from event organization and production on site, via medialization with live, highlight and news reporting in free- and pay-TV as well as on our digital platforms and social media channels to consulting and marketing on-ground and cross-media. Our leading 360 platform in Germany, SPORT1, has achieved a very high level of brand awareness. Also, because we address new, young target groups on all distribution channels with a subject such as eSports in addition to our established core sports. Our passion for sport is the focus of our thoughts and actions. This is what we want to express with the new name Sport1 Medien AG".
