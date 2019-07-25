DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Constantin Medien AG: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG





Constantin Medien: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG





Annual General Meeting follows the proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority



New name reflects concentration on sports as corporate strategy





Ismaning, July 24, 2019 - With a presence of 82.74 percent of the share capital, the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG (ISIN: DE0009147207, WKN: 914720) approved the management"s proposals with clear majorities at today"s Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the actions of the Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year were formerly approved with 96.75 percent of the voting rights each. The shareholders also approved with 99.81 percent of the voting rights the change of name to Sport1 Medien AG proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company. It is to take effect from January 1, 2020 and reflects the focus on sports as a Group strategy. The change of name is accompanied by a change in the object of the company, which considers the increased activities of the company in the digital sector. The shareholders also approved this change with a large majority of 99.81 percent.





In addition to various stock-taking resolutions on the Company"s capitalization, the agenda included several confirmations of previous resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. By adopting them, the shareholders created legal certainty for the Company.





"If we look back at the past year and evaluate it in the context of our corporate history, 2018 marks an important turning point for us. For the first time in years, we were able to invest in our business," explained Olaf G. Schroeder, CEO of the Constantin Medien Group. "Our Group now represents a content exploitation chain unparalleled in the German-speaking region, from event organization and production on site, via medialization with live, highlight and news reporting in free- and pay-TV as well as on our digital platforms and social media channels to consulting and marketing on-ground and cross-media. Our leading 360 platform in Germany, SPORT1, has achieved a very high level of brand awareness. Also, because we address new, young target groups on all distribution channels with a subject such as eSports in addition to our established core sports. Our passion for sport is the focus of our thoughts and actions. This is what we want to express with the new name Sport1 Medien AG".







Contact:Contact PR:Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.deNewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH, Dr Charlotte Brigitte Looß, Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63, E-Mail: constantinmedien@newmark.deContact IR:Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.deConstantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 111