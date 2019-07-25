DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG

2019. július 24., szerda, 17:37





DGAP-News: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM


Constantin Medien AG: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG


24.07.2019 / 17:37



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


PRESS RELEASE




Constantin Medien: Shareholders approve change of name to Sport1 Medien AG

 



  • Annual General Meeting follows the proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority

  • New name reflects concentration on sports as corporate strategy


Ismaning, July 24, 2019 - With a presence of 82.74 percent of the share capital, the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG (ISIN: DE0009147207, WKN: 914720) approved the management"s proposals with clear majorities at today"s Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the actions of the Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year were formerly approved with 96.75 percent of the voting rights each. The shareholders also approved with 99.81 percent of the voting rights the change of name to Sport1 Medien AG proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company. It is to take effect from January 1, 2020 and reflects the focus on sports as a Group strategy. The change of name is accompanied by a change in the object of the company, which considers the increased activities of the company in the digital sector. The shareholders also approved this change with a large majority of 99.81 percent.

 



In addition to various stock-taking resolutions on the Company"s capitalization, the agenda included several confirmations of previous resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. By adopting them, the shareholders created legal certainty for the Company.

 



"If we look back at the past year and evaluate it in the context of our corporate history, 2018 marks an important turning point for us. For the first time in years, we were able to invest in our business," explained Olaf G. Schroeder, CEO of the Constantin Medien Group. "Our Group now represents a content exploitation chain unparalleled in the German-speaking region, from event organization and production on site, via medialization with live, highlight and news reporting in free- and pay-TV as well as on our digital platforms and social media channels to consulting and marketing on-ground and cross-media. Our leading 360 platform in Germany, SPORT1, has achieved a very high level of brand awareness. Also, because we address new, young target groups on all distribution channels with a subject such as eSports in addition to our established core sports. Our passion for sport is the focus of our thoughts and actions. This is what we want to express with the new name Sport1 Medien AG".





   

Contact:

Contact PR:

Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461, Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466, email: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH, Dr Charlotte Brigitte Looß, Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63, E-Mail: constantinmedien@newmark.de


Contact IR:

Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 803, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 371, email: ir@constantin-medien.de


Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 99 500 111













24.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG

Münchener Straße 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207
WKN: 914720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 846395





 
End of News DGAP News Service




846395  24.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846395&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum