Munich/Ivry, 24 July 2019. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Fnac Darty S.A. have started exclusive negotiations on a strategic partnership for their French ticketing activities. Under the proposed agreement, CTS EVENTIM would acquire 48 percent of the shares in France Billet, the ticketing subsidiary of Fnac Darty. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM would contribute its existing activities in France to the partnership.

CTS EVENTIM would also have the option to acquire a majority stake four years from the date of the closing of the transaction. The project will be presented in detail to the relevant employee representatives in the coming weeks. CTS EVENTIM and Fnac Darty plan to close the transaction by the end of this year.





About CTS EVENTIM



CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside", and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.





