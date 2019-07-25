DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and Fnac Darty start exclusive negotiations on strategic ticketing partnership in France
2019. július 24., szerda, 17:45
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
PRESS RELEASE
Munich/Ivry, 24 July 2019. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world"s leading providers of ticketing and live entertainment, is striving to significantly strengthen its position in France by acquiring a stake in the ticketing market leader France Billet. CTS EVENTIM and Fnac Darty (owner of France Billet) have started exclusive negotiations on a strategic partnership for their French ticketing activities. The project will be presented to the relevant employee representatives in the coming weeks.
Under the proposed agreement, CTS EVENTIM would acquire 48 percent of the shares in France Billet, the ticketing subsidiary of Fnac Darty. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM would contribute its existing activities in France to the partnership. CTS EVENTIM also has the option to acquire a majority stake four years from the date of the closing of the transaction.
CTS EVENTIM CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg commented: "By partnering with Fnac Darty, we seek to create a company that offers its customers attractive services, a powerful platform, and a wide range of offerings. At the same time, we intend to use this investment to significantly strengthen our market position in an economically attractive and culturally diverse market. I look forward to our further discussions with Fnac Darty."
The joint venture will continue to do business as France Billet under the new ownership structure. The plan is to keep the established retail brands. In addition to francebillet.com, these include eventim.fr, fnacspectacles.com and billetreduc.com, which was acquired by France Billet in the first quarter of this year.
Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty, added: "We are very pleased with this project with CTS Eventim, which is part of our process of implementing our Confiance+ strategic plan and rolling out our platform to partners who are experts in their field. In a rapidly changing market, this value-creating partnership would pave the way for new avenues of development for France Billet, now backed by two major players, and would strengthen its offer and its innovative capacities in a competitive sector. France Billet would take advantage of the know-how and strength of the Fnac brand as well as CTS EVENTIM"s expertise and importance."
As a minority shareholder, CTS EVENTIM would initially account for its shareholding in France Billet at equity. In the event that the call option can be exercised four years later, this opens up the possibility of full consolidation. In any case, Fnac Darty envisages a long-term and strategic interest in France Billet.
