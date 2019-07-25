DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





On July 24, 2019, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm.



