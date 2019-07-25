DGAP-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
2019. július 24., szerda, 19:45
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Guildford, UK, 24 July 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EDT/15:00 p.m. CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed at www.linde.com/investors on Monday, August 5, 2019 at https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv)
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|846445
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
846445 24.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]