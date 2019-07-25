DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule





24.07.2019 / 19:45







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, 24 July 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EDT/15:00 p.m. CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442



Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287



UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438



Access code: 7264748





Live webcast (listen-only)

https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations



Short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv





Web replay

Available on demand beginning at midday EDT/18:00 p.m. CEST on Monday, August 5, 2019 at:

https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations



Short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv





Telephone replay

Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at midday EDT/18:00 p.m. CEST on Monday, August 5, 2019, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056



Conference ID: 7264748







The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed at www.linde.com/investors on Monday, August 5, 2019 at https://www.linde.com/en/investors/events-presentations (short URL: https://bit.ly/2NkUoyv )





About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com