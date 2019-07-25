UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 24, 2019

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On July 24, 2019, Alan Weber advised Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") of his retirement from the Company"s Board of Directors, effective as of July 24, 2019. Mr. Weber"s retirement from the Board of Directors was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company"s operations, policies or practices. The Company thanks Mr. Weber for his 14 years of service.







