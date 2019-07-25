DGAP-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.07.2019 / 15:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019
German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/














Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
